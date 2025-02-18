Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $305.38.

FLUT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $299.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE FLUT opened at $298.88 on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $174.03 and a 12-month high of $299.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $395,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,696,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,614,000 after buying an additional 52,985 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 4.0% during the third quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

