Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE) Short Interest Update

Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 276,100 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the January 15th total of 318,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Fly-E Group Stock Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ:FLYE opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. Fly-E Group has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $7.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60.
Fly-E Group Company Profile
