Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Formula One Group from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Formula One Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 35,463 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $2,536,668.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,240,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,753,351.05. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,094 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $76,109.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Formula One Group in the fourth quarter valued at $827,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 176,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,640,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Price Performance

NASDAQ FWONK opened at $98.50 on Tuesday. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $102.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 85.65 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.96.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

