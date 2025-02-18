Fortis Group Advisors LLC Has $7.27 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF makes up 1.4% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fortis Group Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $7,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $51.61 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $51.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average of $48.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

