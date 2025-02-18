Fortis Group Advisors LLC Increases Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVUS. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $101.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.59. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $83.68 and a twelve month high of $102.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

