Fortis Group Advisors LLC Makes New $2.68 Million Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 863,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,485,000 after purchasing an additional 82,307 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 329,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,024,000 after buying an additional 17,439 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 278,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,817,000 after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 239,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,469,000 after acquiring an additional 48,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 231,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $139.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $121.20 and a 12 month high of $152.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3508 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

