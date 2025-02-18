Fortis Group Advisors LLC Purchases 10,193 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 110.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 66.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 280,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

