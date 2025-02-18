Fortis Group Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,693 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,907,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,365 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 79.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 94,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 41,755 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth about $568,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 126.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 291,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after buying an additional 162,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,777,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.64. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion and a PE ratio of -58.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -208.33%.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

