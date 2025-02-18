Fortis Group Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,859 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,913,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,803 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4,730.1% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 728,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,152,000 after purchasing an additional 713,486 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,456,000. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,976,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 550,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,467,000 after acquiring an additional 134,822 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:VUSB opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.72.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2123 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.