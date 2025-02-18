Fortis Group Advisors LLC Sells 289 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $275.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.37. The stock has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $233.42 and a 1-year high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

