Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Short Interest Update

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the January 15th total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of FCPT opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average is $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $30.93.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 37.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FCPT

Institutional Trading of Four Corners Property Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 360,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,512,000. Sophron Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $4,901,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 344,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after buying an additional 76,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 373,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 134,664 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.