Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.61 and last traded at $62.02, with a volume of 29450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.39.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.59. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLQL. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.