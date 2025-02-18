Frontier One Day Trading Volume Hits $7,818.01 (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One Frontier token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Frontier has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Frontier has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $7,818.01 worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,815,092 tokens. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a blockchain-based project with its native utility token, FRONT. The Frontier ecosystem is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer that facilitates interaction with multiple DeFi protocols across different blockchains. FRONT is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, used for staking, governance, and participating in protocol developments within the Frontier platform. The Frontier platform aggregates data and functionalities of multiple DeFi protocols from different blockchains. Frontier was founded by Palash Jain, Ravindra Kumar, and Vetrichelvan Jeyapalpandy. They aim to make DeFi more accessible and user-friendly.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

