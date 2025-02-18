Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:FULC opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88. The firm has a market cap of $199.04 million, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 2.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FULC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

