FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO) Short Interest Update

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

FullNet Communications Stock Performance

Shares of FULO stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. FullNet Communications has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29.

FullNet Communications Company Profile

FullNet Communications, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications services to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. It offers mass notification services using text messages and automated telephone calls; carrier-neutral equipment colocation services; Internet access services; web hosting and related services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; and voice and data solutions.

