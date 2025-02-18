GAM Holding AG Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,273 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Citigroup cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.70.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.2 %

AMD opened at $113.10 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $106.50 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $183.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.24, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

