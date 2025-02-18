GAM Holding AG Cuts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

GAM Holding AG reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,218 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 1.5% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Netflix were worth $20,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enzi Wealth increased its stake in Netflix by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,248 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 870 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,058.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $929.40 and its 200-day moving average is $806.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,064.50. The company has a market capitalization of $452.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total transaction of $473,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total transaction of $518,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 303,809 shares of company stock worth $290,374,484. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

