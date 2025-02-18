GAM Holding AG Has $2.43 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $25,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.38.

Republic Services Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $230.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.74. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.03 and a twelve month high of $232.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total value of $400,186.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,222.33. This trade represents a 67.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

