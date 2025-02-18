GAM Holding AG Raises Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 130.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,136,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 339,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,866,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $661.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $605.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $552.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $379.14 and a 52-week high of $663.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $686.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.91, for a total value of $4,001,460.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,015,903.53. This trade represents a 5.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total transaction of $965,115.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,296.64. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $19,692,543 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

