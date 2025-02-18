GAM Holding AG Reduces Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 185,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,647 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 17,238.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,059.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $444.53 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $398.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $430.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. The trade was a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total value of $144,631.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $380,498.20. The trade was a 27.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,330 shares of company stock valued at $6,161,276 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.75.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

