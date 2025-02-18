General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Shares Sold by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned about 0.09% of General American Investors worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General American Investors during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in General American Investors in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in General American Investors by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of General American Investors by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General American Investors

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,392 shares in the company, valued at $384,800. This represents a 63.88 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $192,031 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General American Investors Trading Down 0.3 %

General American Investors Cuts Dividend

NYSE GAM opened at $52.70 on Tuesday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $55.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.26.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

General American Investors Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

