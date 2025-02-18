Gentherm (THRM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share and revenue of $360.29 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gentherm Trading Up 0.2 %

THRM opened at $35.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.42. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $62.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on THRM. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Gentherm from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at Gentherm

In other Gentherm news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $55,659.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,490.74. The trade was a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hui (Helen) Xu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $795,774. This trade represents a 11.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

