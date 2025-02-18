Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Position Decreased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,357,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 5.84% of Ginkgo Bioworks worth $32,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 461.4% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 701,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 576,732 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at about $4,075,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at about $2,282,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

DNA stock opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $64.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

