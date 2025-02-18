Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.18% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Global-E Online from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Benchmark increased their price target on Global-E Online from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Global-E Online from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Get Global-E Online alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Global-E Online

Global-E Online Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-E Online

NASDAQ:GLBE traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,197,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,841. Global-E Online has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 49.2% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global-E Online during the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global-E Online in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

About Global-E Online

(Get Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.