Global Net Lease (GNL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $195.16 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Net Lease Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:GNL opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. Global Net Lease has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on GNL shares. JMP Securities upgraded Global Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

