Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,690 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 950.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,735 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.78. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $42.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.47 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.0109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.41%.

