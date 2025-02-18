Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 4,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Golar LNG

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth $2,652,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Sagefield Capital LP acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth about $8,725,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naria Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,226,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on GLNG shares. Fearnley Fonds cut Golar LNG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

Golar LNG Price Performance

GLNG stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.70. The stock had a trading volume of 495,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,264. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $19.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 290.74 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.81.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

