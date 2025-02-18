Gravity (G) 24-Hour Volume Tops $7.94 Million

Gravity (G) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. In the last week, Gravity has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Gravity has a market capitalization of $147.01 million and approximately $7.94 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gravity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gravity Coin Profile

Gravity’s launch date was July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,845,160,000 coins. The official website for Gravity is gravity.xyz. Gravity’s official message board is www.gravity.xyz/blog. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain.

Gravity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 8,768,180,000 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.01859599 USD and is down -3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $7,799,972.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gravity.xyz.”

