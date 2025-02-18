Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance
Shares of GLDD stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $720.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average is $11.11. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $12.89.
