Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance

Shares of GLDD stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $720.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average is $11.11. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $12.89.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

