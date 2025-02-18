GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) Short Interest Up 5.1% in January

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,500 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the January 15th total of 186,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 431,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

GT Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of GTBP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.14. 21,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,225. GT Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised GT Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on GT Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

