Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Short Interest Update

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300,600 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 320,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of HGTY opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.27 and a beta of 0.85. Hagerty has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Separately, Raymond James cut Hagerty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

In related news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 6,355 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $74,925.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,560,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,774,060.31. The trade was a 0.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 198,064 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,423 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Hagerty by 376.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 76,740 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in Hagerty by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 494,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 31,068 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Hagerty by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hagerty by 25,769.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Hagerty by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

