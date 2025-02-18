Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stake Raised by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,295 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,610 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 154,210 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Halliburton by 28.8% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,689,712.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,149.13. This trade represents a 52.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.42.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average is $29.07. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.89. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $41.56.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.03%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

