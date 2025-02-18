Hara Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Hara Capital LLC cut its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,193 shares during the period. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust makes up 1.7% of Hara Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the third quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BTT opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $21.83.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

