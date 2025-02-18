Hara Capital LLC Has $43,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hara Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 399,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 18,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.9 %
Coca-Cola stock opened at $68.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on KO. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.82.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
