Hara Capital LLC Has $669,000 Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hara Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,261,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,644,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,923 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,679,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,312 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2,617.6% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,707,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,931 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,138,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.56.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $188,623.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,838.69. This trade represents a 11.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 12,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $1,034,024.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,796,497.64. The trade was a 17.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 502,859 shares of company stock worth $41,161,496. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $80.32 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $84.50. The firm has a market cap of $142.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 33.44%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

