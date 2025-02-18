Hara Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 79,586 Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND)

Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 79,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FUND. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 329,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 92,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC raised its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 81,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FUND stock opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.72.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.2161 per share. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

In other news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George bought 106,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $777,446.53. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 7,813,063 shares in the company, valued at $56,800,968.01. This trade represents a 1.39 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

