Hara Capital LLC Sells 36,470 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Hara Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,470 shares during the quarter. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBSW. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at $9,446,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 30.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,975,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 699,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter valued at $2,367,000. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at $1,332,000. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 114.3% in the third quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. now owns 678,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 361,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

SBSW stock opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $5.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

