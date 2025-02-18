Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Harrow worth $10,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Harrow by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Harrow by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Harrow by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Harrow during the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Harrow by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 18,815 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harrow alerts:

Harrow Trading Down 4.7 %

HROW opened at $30.42 on Tuesday. Harrow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HROW. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Harrow from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Harrow in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on Harrow

About Harrow

(Free Report)

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.