Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Short Interest Update

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the January 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Heart Test Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of HSCS opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44. Heart Test Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company posted ($15.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Heart Test Laboratories will post -10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Heart Test Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Heart Test Laboratories Company Profile

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.

