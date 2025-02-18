Hedera Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $8.64 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $8.64 billion and approximately $222.82 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00025157 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00007131 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,903,956,527 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 41,903,956,526.5687538 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.20631604 USD and is down -6.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 316 active market(s) with $204,725,292.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

