Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50

Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 3rd,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Henderson Opportunities Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HOT stock opened at GBX 229 ($2.89) on Tuesday. Henderson Opportunities has a twelve month low of GBX 186 ($2.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 240 ($3.03). The stock has a market cap of £89.83 million, a P/E ratio of 90.10 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 228.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 220.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78.

Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 6.27 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Henderson Opportunities had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 1.13%.

Henderson Opportunities Company Profile

Henderson Opportunities Trust’s investment objective is to achieve above average capital growth from investment in a portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom companies. It invests in equities and other investments for the long term. The Company’s investment portfolio includes various large, medium and small companies.

