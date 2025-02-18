Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.12 Per Share

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 13th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Hercules Site Services’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Hercules Site Services Price Performance

Shares of HERC opened at GBX 54.12 ($0.68) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.20. Hercules Site Services has a twelve month low of GBX 28 ($0.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 56 ($0.71). The firm has a market capitalization of £44.22 million, a PE ratio of 56.79 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 45.31.

Get Hercules Site Services alerts:

Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported GBX 1.46 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Hercules Site Services had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Hercules Site Services will post 1.2407862 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hercules Site Services Company Profile

In other Hercules Site Services news, insider Paul David Wheatcroft purchased 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £9,984 ($12,596.52). Company insiders own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Hercules Site Services plc is a leading technology enabled labour supply company for the UK infrastructure and construction sectors, which joined the AIM market in February 2022. Founded in 2008 by CEO Brusk Korkmaz, Hercules provides site services to a diverse range of blue-chip clients, including Balfour Beaty, Costain, Skanska, Kier, and Hill Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Site Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Site Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.