HighMark Wealth Management LLC Purchases 20 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 141.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the third quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 91,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,732,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. NRI Wealth Management LC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $28,729,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,169,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $538.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $522.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.34. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

