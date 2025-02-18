Highview Capital Management LLC DE Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 171,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $69,340,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Home Depot by 17.8% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,542,000 after buying an additional 132,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,159.70. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.7 %

HD opened at $409.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $404.49 and its 200-day moving average is $396.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $406.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.