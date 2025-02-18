Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,550 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. owned 0.13% of Highwoods Properties worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIW. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.61. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HIW shares. StockNews.com downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.71.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

