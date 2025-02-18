Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Hillman Solutions updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Hillman Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.06 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hillman Solutions has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $12.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillman Solutions

In other news, Director Philip Woodlief sold 19,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $221,129.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,811 shares in the company, valued at $623,966.98. This trade represents a 26.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLMN. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair cut Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

