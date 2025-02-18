Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Downgraded to Equal Weight Rating by Morgan Stanley

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $42.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.68% from the stock’s current price.

HIMS has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NYSE:HIMS opened at $60.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.31 and a beta of 1.35. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.60.

In related news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 101,993 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $3,021,032.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,191.04. This trade represents a 48.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $68,932.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,821.32. This represents a 1.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,052,332 shares of company stock valued at $32,620,497. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 340,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 81,495 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 839.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 524,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 468,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,967,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,571,000 after acquiring an additional 540,274 shares during the period. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

