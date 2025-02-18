HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF) Short Interest Down 6.8% in January

HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 328.5 days.

HMS Networks AB (publ) Price Performance

HMNKF stock opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. HMS Networks AB has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average is $40.63.

HMS Networks AB (publ) Company Profile

HMS Networks AB (publ) engages in the provision of products that enable industrial equipment to communicate and share information worldwide. The company offers Anybus Embedded that offers multi-network connectivity with a single development project; Anybus Gateways, a gateway for connecting devices, machines, systems, or networks; Anybus Wireless that allows to connect machines and devices over Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, cellular networks, and industrial Ethernet; and Anybus Diagnostics, which offers tools and services to monitor, analyze, and troubleshoot industrial networks.

