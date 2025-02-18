HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF) Short Interest Down 6.8% in January

HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 328.5 days.
HMNKF stock opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. HMS Networks AB has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average is $40.63.
