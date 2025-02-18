Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $46.07 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. During the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hooked Protocol has a total market capitalization of $46.07 million and approximately $5.88 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,333,333 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 222,082,063.57573898 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.1991759 USD and is down -6.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $5,874,442.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

