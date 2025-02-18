Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HWM. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp downgraded Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.35.

NYSE:HWM opened at $133.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.24. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $62.70 and a 1 year high of $133.92. The stock has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.55.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 12.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 263,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,450,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Genesis Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 135.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

